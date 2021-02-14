Horton man arrested for domestic violence, endangering child

HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheriff Deputies and Douglas Police responded to a call of a domestic assault on Fairview Road in the Nixon Chapel area early Sunday morning.
Authorities said the victim was left on side of the road with multiple head injuries. WAFF is told the suspect, Sergio Lopez, drove off in her vehicle intoxicated with their 6-month-old child. The vehicle broke down at Nixon Chapel and Fairview Rd.
Officials said Lopez then left on foot with the child in an unknown direction. Deputies began a search of the area and called in additional personnel including sheriff’s office bloodhound.
After several hours, the suspect tried to go to his brothers residence on Nixon Chapel Rd where deputies took him into custody. The child was found with him, safe, and he has been returned to his mother.
Officials said Lopez was arrested and charged with second degree domestic violence, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful imprisonment. Lopez’s is being held on no bond.
