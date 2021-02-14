Governor Ivey issues state of emergency ahead of the potential winter weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency ahead of the potential winter weather storm.
Emergency management officials advise the state of emergency will include 28 counties.
Governor officials said Alabamians who have plans to receive their COVID-19 vaccine should still do so, weather permitting. Officials said issuing this state of emergency is a precautionary measure in the instance the state is severely impacted due to freezing weather.
Governor Ivey reminds Alabamians to stay up-to-speed on the latest weather forecasts and use caution when driving
