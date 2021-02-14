Athens-Limestone Hospital Vaccine Clinic CLOSED due to Weather

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens-Limestone Hospital will close their COVID Vaccine Clinic on February 15 and February 16, due to inclement weather.
Hospital officials tell WAFF everyone with an appointment will be called and re-scheduled as soon as possible. Individuals are asked to avoid calling the hospital so that the scheduling team can dedicate their time to get all appointments rescheduled.
According to Athens-Limestone Hospital, those who are scheduled to receive second doses will receive priority scheduling to ensure they are within their vaccination window.
