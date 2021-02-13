Winter Storm Watch with sleet, ice and snow ahead

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for most counties from Sunday night through Tuesday morning. NW Alabama and Middle TN will see the first impacts with some sleet and light ice accumulation for Sunday night into Monday, some roads may be icy and travel could be difficult for some in NW AL Monday morning. The storm will continue to move east and rain will turn to sleet, then freezing rain/ice and eventually over into all snow by late Monday night. Ice accumulations from freezing rain can be anywhere from a glaze to ½ inch!