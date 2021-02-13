Teachers continue to wait on vaccine, educators worry about future of virtual learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly one year into the pandemic and Alabama teachers are just now signing up to receive the Covid-19 vaccination. The head of the National Education Association says teachers should be at the top of the list. And, that the only way to reopen schools safely is to get the vaccination to educators.
The Covid pandemic has been tough on educators and students.
“Just when you think you’ve got it all figured out something changes,” said Richard Reynolds, Executive Director and Principal at Huntsville Achievement School.
While many city and county schools continue remote learning and staggered in-person days, Huntsville Achievement School has been open since August.
“We closed down in the spring too and we saw that truly the kids need this one-to-one instruction especially in the elementary ages and middle school,” said Reynolds.
For many educators, the decision on how best to teach students -whether in-person or virtually - hasn’t been easy. Schools have been waiting for the department of health to open the vaccine list to include teachers. Becky Pringle is President of the nation’s largest teacher union. Her organization recently released a survey that found educators believe they should be at the top of the list to receive the vaccine.
“Our teachers are exhausted. They are working harder than they ever have. Our educators want to know that their country that their state government cares about the students, about them and about their schools,” said Becky Pringle, President of the National Education Association.
Pringle says vaccinating teachers is the number one way to go back to full-time in-person learning. But, as new strains of the coronavirus appear and teachers wait for their turn for vaccinations, students will likely continue learning from home. Reynolds says that’s a big problem.
“For example you can’t push a child over Zoom or Google Meets like when you are standing right beside them as a teacher,” said Reynolds.
Dr. Edwinta Merriweather is a class instructor at Huntsville Achievement School. She knows the importance of opening schools to students. When it comes to receiving the Covid vaccine...
“I know I need to take it because I’m responsible for other people and family members. I feel like if Dr. Fauci says its okay, it’s okay,” says Dr. Edwinta Merriweather with Huntsville Achievement School.
It could take months to vaccinate every teacher who wants the shot. Reynolds says schools can’t take more delays.
“It’s cost us more. It’s spent more time and then if you really care about the kids okay they are going through the trauma too. They aren’t getting involved in things therefore their attention span is less. So guess what, you’ve got to work harder. It’s not just getting through the 180 days. We’re trying to learn through the 180 days,” said Reynolds.
