Socially distant Mardi Gras Party at MidCity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a party you don’t want to miss and it’s all happening at MidCity in Huntsville this weekend!
Mardi Gras at MidCity 2021 is a one-day, all-outdoor, mask-required event and socially distanced concert taking place on Saturday, February 13.
The beginning of February is the big finish for Carnival season, so come ready to eat your favorite New Orleans style food, experience the Mardi Gras artisan market and sing and dance with 6 award-winning local and regional bands!
The big day kicks off at 11:00 a.m. with Saint Bartley’s Gospel Choir and the Mardi Gras Artisan Market. The Mardi Gras Market will be open from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Music-lovers can hang out in the concert lot where nearly 100 circles have been drawn to maintain a safe and distanced experience. These socially distanced “Krewe Circles” are for guests to dance the day away!
Limited tables, stools and hay bales will be available for seating, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to deck out their designated area to enjoy the concert. Krewe Circles are first-come, first-serve.
Okay, food lovers, listen up!
Chef Ruth and her krewe will be serving authentic Cajun cuisines such as Gumbo and Jambalaya with andouille sausage and chicken by New Orlean’s own Jambalaya Girl, Shrimp Po’Boys served with Zapp’s Chips, housemade King Cake bread pudding, as well as whole Manny Randazzo King Cakes and King Cake by the slice.
On top of all that, the bar will be serving nostalgic Bourbon Street libations such as the Pat O’Brien’s Hurricane, New Orleans Cyclone, Nola Bloody Mary, Old Fashioned, Purple Drank, Morning Call, and Flambeaux Shot, all served iconic specialty glasses that guests can take home.
Lastly, to make sure guests are getting the vibrant French Quarter experience, all of the decor located at The Camp for this event was delivered straight from New Orleans!
Guests should enter through the East entrance where the street between the concert viewing area and The Camp will be closed to vehicle traffic.
All those who attend must wear masks when entering, exiting, and moving throughout the The Camp and MidCity.
Tickets, details, lineup, and menus may be purchased and viewed at MardiGrasatMidcity.com.
Mardi Gras at MidCity 2021 Schedule:
- 10:30 a.m. - Doors open
- 11:00 a.m. - Mardi Gras Market begins
- 11:00-11:30 a.m. - St. Bartley’s Gospel Choir
- 12:00-1:00 p.m. - Cha Wa
- 2:00-3:00 p.m. - Translee
- 4:00-5:00 p.m. - Flow Tribe
- 6:00-7:00 p.m. - Rebirth Brass Band
Young Fellaz Brass Band and the famous Mardi Gras Indians will also be entertaining guests throughout the day.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.