Madison Fire and Rescue get ready for icy weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - People across north Alabama are getting ready for the bad weather heading our way, and first responders are no different.
Madison Fire and Rescue have a 72-hour weather checklist they go through before the weather event and preparing for bad weather starts days ahead of time, according to Madison Fire and Rescue Chief David Bailey.
“We’ve got proper staffing if we need to fuel up rigs,” Chief Bailey said. “Make sure we have extra chains for the chainsaws, or whatever the weather dictates.”
Chief Bailey said as first responders, their job is to protect the community no matter what, even in extreme severe weather conditions.
“If we have an ice event and we have multiple wrecks go on at the same time that can easily overwhelm the amount of resources we have,” Chief Bailey said. “So that’s the value of having these department operations centers. We would actually prioritize which calls sound the worst.”
When responding to calls in icy conditions, the trucks also have a built in safeguard.
“We have insta-chains on the rigs which can handle four to six inches of snow and they sit on the rigs all the time just operational when needed.”
Chief Bailey has a message for the community as you prepare for the weather.
“Please make sure if you use candles or a space heater they need to stay away at least three feet from anything that can burn,” he said.
The machinery needed to respond to emergencies are run every week, according to the Chief so they are ready at a moment’s notice.
