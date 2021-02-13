Is Fauci’s mid-April COVID-19 vaccine prediction a realistic goal for Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more coronavirus vaccinations roll out and into the arms of eligible Americans, Dr. Anthony Fauci is putting together a timeline of when the rest of the country could potentially get their shots.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama State Health Department says 8.8% of the population has been vaccinated so far, but she said that number will be going up soon. She said the state’s data lags behind the CDC’s data, so once they add in the vaccination data from this week, it will go up. But, she said a lower percentage number doesn’t necessarily mean mid-April wont happen like Dr. Fauci predicts.
She said it all depends on vaccine supply.
Right now, the state only gets about 60,000 to 70,000 doses a week. At that rate, Landers said it’s hard to say how quickly we will get to open availability for all.
But, she said if more vaccine becomes available, spring isn’t a stretch. She said Alabama would qualify for more doses no matter how low the state’s administered numbers are.
“If it happens, it would happen nationally,” Landers said. “Other states would be in line just like we would be, but we would be getting our share of any vaccine that goes out there.”
Dr. Landers said FDA approval of more COVID-19 vaccines or an increase in the state’s allotment would help the state work through vaccinations faster and potentially help make that mid-April estimate a reality.
