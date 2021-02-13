Impacts for your Saturday morning

We are in for a rough Saturday morning for anyone wanting to get on the roadways. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 10 am this morning for all of North Alabama, and portions of South central Tennessee. With this we not only have freezing rain, and glazing (ice) on the roadways, but also dense fog. Easiest way to stay safe this morning is to stay in until temperatures warm a bit outside.
Highs will struggle today. Starting off in the upper 20s and lower 30s, we will only tag on a few more degrees. Temperatures will stay pretty stagnant from this morning, to this afternoon, to this evening.
We will dry up for your late morning and afternoon today, but rain will return for both Sunday and Monday.
Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days due to the threat for icy roads, power outages and damage to trees. The greatest threat for this will be over northwest Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee beginning Monday afternoon. These areas could see ¼ to ½ inch of ice buildup. If it turns to sleet or snow there will be less ice, and we want that, however bridges and overpasses could still become slick by Monday afternoon if temperatures drop into the 20s. Farther east, the threat for freezing rain will move into the Huntsville metro area after 4pm Monday, with up to ¼” of ice possible. We are still not sure how much of a period of sleet and snow we could see, but up to 1″ of snow will be possible if the colder air moves in a little faster.
Stay safe, stay alert and stay weather aware.
