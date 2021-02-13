Impacts for your Saturday morning

Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days due to the threat for icy roads, power outages and damage to trees. The greatest threat for this will be over northwest Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee beginning Monday afternoon. These areas could see ¼ to ½ inch of ice buildup. If it turns to sleet or snow there will be less ice, and we want that, however bridges and overpasses could still become slick by Monday afternoon if temperatures drop into the 20s. Farther east, the threat for freezing rain will move into the Huntsville metro area after 4pm Monday, with up to ¼” of ice possible. We are still not sure how much of a period of sleet and snow we could see, but up to 1″ of snow will be possible if the colder air moves in a little faster.