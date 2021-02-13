Huntsville family safe after Saturday morning house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A family of four got out of their burning home unharmed early Saturday morning in South Huntsville.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jay Gates said fire crews responded around 1 a.m. to heavy smoke coming out of the roof of a home on Hogan Rd.
Gates said the smoke eventually turned into flames as firefighters worked to put it out.
After about 20 minutes, Gates said fire fighters got the fire under control and began to look for hot spots in the house.
He said HEMSI was on scene to check the family out for smoke inhalation but they’re all expected to be okay.
Gates said the fire investigator was looking into the damage but hadn’t yet determined a cause of the fire. He said it’s also unclear if the home is a total loss but there is heavy damage in the attic.
