Flower sales are ‘blooming’ this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Long time florist Dorothy McDaniel says this year, her flowers are more popular than ever.
Dorothy McDaniel’s Flower Market is always busy leading up to Valentine’s Day, but sales are blooming this year.
“It’s just a totally different situation, and I will say people are spending more,” said McDaniel.
According to McDaniel, Valentine’s Day being on a Sunday is usually terrible for sales because people want to surprise their loved ones with flowers at work.
“Now people are spending more time at home, and they know that getting a lovely bouquet at home means a lot, said McDaniel.
Having someone take the time to give you a gift on Valentine’s Day is always lovely, but McDaniel thinks this year, it’s priceless.
“Just a little flower to say I love you, in this day and age, says a lot,” said McDaniel.
If you still haven’t picked out something special for Valentine’s Day, Dorothy McDaniel’s Flower Market is open Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
