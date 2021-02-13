Florence Street Department preparing for possible icy weather

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Preparations are already underway for next week’s icy threat.
WAFF caught up with road crews in the Shoals who will be working to keep roads safe.
Derek Smith with Florence’s Street Department said they have five trucks ready to go if needed. Smith said they focus on problem areas but try to make sure the entire city is safe and clear.
He also said they have 10 men on call.
When it starts to get slick, he and his crew get to salting.
“It may happen tonight, it may happen tomorrow and it may not happen so we’re prepared just incase. Whenever PD starts calling in and streets starts getting iced over, that’s when we start spreading,” said Smith.
Make sure you stay weather aware the upcoming days as cold, icy weather hits north Alabama!
