Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week: Athens 10-year-old prevailing through multiple heart defects

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - February 7-14 is Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week! One in 100 people are born with a CHD and it is the most common birth defect in the U.S.
When you look at 10-year-old Bella Winters from Athens, you would never know she lives with 9 congenital heart defects.
Bella has had 4 open heart surgeries along with 11 other procedures. She is now awaiting a new heart.
“I’m kind of nervous, but I’m really excited because I can like, do a lot more things,” Bella said.
Bella doesn’t let her heart health get in the way of being your average 10-year-old. Bella is a girl scout, dancer, artist, and aspiring equestrian who loves animals.
“Trixie my horse has really been my therapy for when like I have my surgeries and stuff,” Bella said.
Bella takes part in the Huntsville Heart Walk every year.
Stephanie Cline from the American Heart Association says Bella is a prime example of how many babies with CHD can live longer, healthier lives thanks to medical advances.
“Bella herself is such a strong strong young lady. To be 10-years-old, to be on the heart transplant list, she has really prevailed in every way possible,” Cline said.
Bella has big plans for the future…
“When I grow up I said I might be like a doctor for like people with the same heart problems,” Bella said.
Bella was asked what she has to say to other kids with the same conditions.
“There’s just a lot of things that we can do - I just think of things that I can do not things that I can’t,” Bella said.
