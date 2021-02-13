ALEA Trooper suffering minor injuries after on-foot chase for suspect

ATHENS Ala. (WAFF) - One man is facing an assault charge and more after ALEA troopers say he attempted to get away from a trooper Friday afternoon.
Authorities say 38-year-old Jerry Lee Lewis was driving a vehicle without a license plate when an ALEA trooper pulled him over at the intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and Huntsville Browns Ferry Road.
That’s when ALEA troopers say Lewis ran from the vehicle to get away from the authorities, sending a trooper on a chase after Lewis.
Lewis was captured and charged with resisting arrest, second-degree assault and attempting to elude.
WAFF is told the trooper suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Lewis had an active felony warrant for a probation violation with Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
There are no further details at this time.
