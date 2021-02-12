Scottsboro Police Department investigating disturbing Facebook posts of murder-suicide victim and suspect

By Stefante Randall | February 11, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 9:52 PM

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 continues to follow the tragic murder-suicide involving a pregnant woman.

It happened on February 10 in Scottsboro.

Authorities said Owen Williamson killed Amber Coffman before turning the gun on himself early Wednesday morning.

Scottsboro Police Officers are still investigating the murder-suicide.

However, a spokesperson for the department said they are looking into some alarming Facebook posts from the victim and suspect.

Amber Coffman, the pregnant woman who was killed, posted “Without questions. Please pray for our family,” the night before her death.

A post found on Amber Coffman's Facebook page the night before the murder
A post found on Amber Coffman's Facebook page the night before the murder (Source: WAFF)

On February 7th, three days before the murder the suspect Owen Williamson, who is also dead, posted a video holding a gun while driving in a car.

On January 28th, Owen also posted a picture of Coffman’s belly and stated how he was excited about their baby.

Williamson holding a gun in a video he posted on Facebook just days before the incident
Williamson holding a gun in a video he posted on Facebook just days before the incident (Source: WAFF)

Police said they didn’t have any prior domestic incidents with the couple.

They weren’t notified about the posts until after the deadly incident happened.

Authorities said Coffman was eight months pregnant. First responders brought Coffman to Highlands Medical Center where they were able to save her baby despite her death.

The baby weighed about 4 pounds at birth and was taken to Huntsville Hospital for further care.

Neither hospital will comment on the baby’s status.

Authorities haven’t released any information about a possible motive in this case.

WAFF 48 have also reached out to family members of both Amber and Owen and have not heard back yet.

