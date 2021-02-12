Police arrest Crossville man for distributing private images

CROSSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities arrested a Crossville man for distributing what they are calling private, illicit material of other individuals.
A week-long investigation was underway after Marshall County deputies received several complaints about a website where people were sharing images of illicit material. Many of the complaints were coming from the victims themselves, according to the Sheriff’s office.
Multiple agencies were part of the investigation that led to the arrest of of Bradley Brown of Crossville.
Authorities charged Brown on February 12 with distributing a private image and is being held in the Marshall County Jail. His bond is set at $2,500.
Officials with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office say they are working with federal authorities on the removal of the website involved in the investigation. More arrests could follow pending the investigation.
If you feel you may have been a victim in this case, you are asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.
