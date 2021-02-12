Overcast and cold for your Friday afternoon. Rain has moved on for now, but more will move in throughout your weekend.
Temperatures will dip into the middle 30s overnight tonight and struggle to get much warmer for your Saturday.
Saturday, temperatures will climb from the 30s into the lower to middle 40s with rain moving back in. Showers are likely before 8 am, then dry up for parts of your late morning.
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are what we are keeping an eye on with the potential for ice. Sunday night, cold showers in addition to overnight temperatures dropping into the 20s could create hazardous driving conditions for not only late Sunday evening, but for Monday morning as well. We could see some significant ice for portions of the Valley by Tuesday.
Following Tuesday, next week continues with rain chances with temperatures climbing a bit.
