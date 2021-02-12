Oakwood University hoping to be future vaccination site; applying for state grant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health released demographics of those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Of the more than 430,000 Alabamians who have received a vaccine, according to the ADPH, 54% are white.
10% are African American, and 1% are Asian.
With that information, Oakwood University’s president says he hopes the University can be a part of improving those numbers by submitting its proposal for a grant to run vaccination clinics in minority communities.
President Leslie Pollard says university employees are working hard writing up a proposal.
“I do understand the hesitancy, I empathize and sympathize with it, I think the risks of not be vaccinated if one can be are far less than the risks of being unvaccinated in this current environment, especially when there are so many morbidities that people of color actually have ,” Dr. Pollard said.
The proposal is also open to community health care centers, churches and more.
For more information on how to apply for a grant, click here.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.