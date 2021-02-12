Madison county middle school students win regional competition

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A team of middle school students have advanced to the national level in a competition aimed designing the city of the future. The students, from Central School, won the Alabama Regional Future City Competition.
The team was asked to design a lunar city which can feasibly exist 100 years in the future and sustain life long-term. They spoke with two mechanical engineers and three NASA scientists in developing their plan for the city.
The students were up against 21 teams from Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina. They now move on to represent the region at the national competition in April.
The team members are Carlee Baldwin, Shelby Barborka, Hannah Britton, Luke Britton, Meg Cagle, Nehemiah Ebert, Shepherd Hamilton, Harden Husband, Wyatt Pearsall, Alex Petrukhno, Porter Smith, and Chloe St. Clair.
