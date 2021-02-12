Lt. Governor opposes Marshall County casino

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A gambling bill may be working its way through the Alabama legislature, but Marshall County could be excluded from it when it comes to casino gambling.
According to our news partners at The Advertiser Gleam, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth had Marshall County removed from the bill.
He issued this statement:
“With excellent public schools, low unemployment, and a pristine, lakeside environment, Marshall County is a special place to live, work, worship, and raise a family. As lieutenant governor, I will do everything in my power to prevent a casino and the social ills that accompany it from locating in Marshall County. We must preserve our community’s quality of life and family atmosphere.”
City and county leaders are planning a meeting later this week to discuss the situation.
