Jackson County Commission approve resolution for bond extension over Innovation Center

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Commissioners and school leaders are currently working on a plan that could save tax payers nearly $1 million.
The decision could also impact the recently announced Innovation and Career Academy.
The Jackson County School Board is seeking the county commission’s approval to refinance an existing bond and save $900,000.
The financial request comes days before the county school board expects to receive bids on the recently announced Innovation Center.
The school board first approached commissioners on Monday, but the commission held off on a decision citing the need for more information and clarity on the agreement.
Currently, the commission is involved in an outstanding bond agreement with the school board that runs through 2039.
The re-financing option would extend that agreement 12 years into 2051.
On Thursday, commission leaders drafted a resolution that calls for the reciprocation of funds between both boards.
Commissioner Jason Venable said the county commission supports the school system while also supporting the county’s growing economy.
“We do not want to take anything away from education. If we got sales tax or any portion of the sales tax, I think we could add something to it. We could do things that would promote the ringing of the cash registers, which would in turn grow whatever percentage you get and what we receive. We want to be partners and we want to move forward.,” said Venable
A meeting between the commission and the county school board to discuss the proposed resolution is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.