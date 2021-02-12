Decatur police say three people fled car accident while drugs in the car

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Don’t leave the scene of a car accident, and definitely don’t leave with drugs in the car.
That’s what Decatur police say was the case for three people now facing charges.
Police say they made contact with three people after leaving the scene of a car accident.
Officers say during the investigation, they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs.
David Richardson, Candie Browning and Kwan Scott all face a slew drugs and are in the Morgan County Jail.
Richardson was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and is being held on a $5,000 bond.
Browning was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs and is being held on a $5,600 bond.
Scott was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. She is being held on a $5,600 bond.
Additional charges related to the car accident could follow.
