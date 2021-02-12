COVID-19 vaccines given out at pharmacies in Walmart and Sam’s Club starting Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Friday, February 12, some Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will be giving out the COVID-19 vaccine to those who qualify.
The new move is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program allowing people to schedule their shot online once appointments become available.
This program will help more people vaccinated faster, according to Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“Having the federal pharmacy program is certainly an asset and helps us bring in an additional 14,000 - 15,000 doses to Alabama that are outside of our state allocation,” Dr. Landers said.
This new avenue to get a vaccines to the public is also coming with challenges.
Some of our viewers said they haven’t gotten through the appointment website online, while others have already scheduled their appointments.
Many north Alabama residents have pointed out that Walmart in Lawrence, Limestone, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, and Dekalb counties are not offering the vaccine.
So what went into deciding which pharmacies were selected?
Walmart reps responded to our question with a statement that reads,
“These initial locations were selected based on a number of factors including the number of stores, the ability to reach some of the populations most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 (those over 65 years of age, socially vulnerable communities), and alignment with the existing jurisdictional vaccination plan. Our expectation is that the vaccine will be available in the vast majority of our pharmacies across the country as supply allows.”
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.