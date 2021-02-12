Colbert County commissioners re-activate jail committee

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County leaders will soon discuss the possibility of replacing the county’s aging jail.
“Outdated and crowded.”
That’s why Colbert County commissioner Tori Bailey believes the county needs a new jail. Now, a recently re-activated jail committee is moving forward to discuss options for a new county jail.
“It has been past time to reactivate it. It has been expanded to include the mayors of the three larger cities in Colbert county. Our Colbert county Sheriff is still involved. Four of our commissioners are members each chosen for a different reason and we are expanding that to include at least two members of the community,” said Bailey.
She said now they are figuring out ways to fund it.
“I believe we have enough to pay for about half of the costs. I believe that with the corporation of our municipal governments and support from our legislative committee that we will be able to find additional money to underwrite the entire costs,” said Bailey.
Outside of mayors and commissioner, commissioner Bailey said members of the public will also be part of an informal advisory board.
“I want to hear from the people who have maybe experienced challenges. Maybe family members of those who have so that they can come together and say here are the things that we would like to do,” said Bailey.
Bailey said the goal of a new jail is not just to house inmates.
“The end goal is to create where rehabilitation is possible. To reduce recidivism so we are doing more than just simply housing inmates,” said Bailey
The next step in the planning process will be for the newly formed jail committee to meet.
That meeting is set for Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.