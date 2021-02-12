Church and Pratt Streets in Huntsville set for slight reopening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Commuters and nearby businesses will soon get a taste of the completed construction around Church St. and Pratt St. in Huntsville.
City Engineer Kathy Martin said one lane will open in both directions on Tuesday, Feb. 23. However, she said the full project isn’t finished yet.
“So we’ll have to tie Hundley in, Wheeler Avenue in, as well as reconstruct Church and Pratt, the old intersection, to be a ride-in, ride-out only because now we’ve essentially made a larger, new intersection,” she said.
So, while people will be allowed on the new roads, there will still be work going on around those drivers.
“The actual road is wide enough to accommodate five lanes of traffic, bike lanes on each side along with sidewalks on both sides,” Martin said. “So while the contractor is working to tie in the old roads he needs the edges to work on still, so we’re just going to put traffic in the center with one lane going each direction.”
As the project gets closer to completion Martin said this is good news for businesses.
“We’re going to make sure the five lane continues through Monroe St. and that’ll be good the visitors bureau as well as the transit facilities and all the businesses that are along Church St.,” Martin said.
She said this new intersection will be able to handle all of the traffic coming in and out of downtown Huntsville.
“We’re very excited, like I said, it’s needed, we’ve noticed the volume has increased and this is something that will hopefully change how volume flows through downtown,” she said.
Martin said the entire project is set to finish by May 2021.
