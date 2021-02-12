Carnegie Carnival Canine Costume Contest and Dog Walk benefits Morgan County Humane Society

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur’s Carnegie Carnival is days away. One of its events will raise money for the animals of Morgan County.
It’s the Canine Costume Contest and Dog walk. It goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Feb. 13.
You’re invited to dress up your pooch and take them on a walk along 2nd Ave. in Decatur!
Then you post a picture to social media for the judges with the hashtag #CarnivalCanines.
Money raised will help animals in need.
Lucky Dog Daycare is sponsoring the event. Owner Dr. Steve Osborne says the need to help animals is unlimited.
”There’s never enough money. There’s health issues, there’s transportation issues to other locations to rescues and that sort of stuff. And it’s just, no matter how much money you raise, the need is just so great that you’ll always find a good place to place your private donations in humane societies, animal services, and components of both city and county government,” Osborne said.
You must pre-register your dog to participate in this contest. The price is $10 per dog and $5 for every additional dog.
