Areas of fog, cold & cloudy today with late day showers possible

Overnight into Saturday we will start to see some more showers roll in from the south, bringing us rain, possibly even sleet or freezing rain, for portions of northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee through the morning hours. From there we dry out for the remainder of Saturday. However, it will stay cold! Temperatures on Sunday will remain chilly, but we will stay dry until the afternoon when another blast of energy rolls in, which could be a big one. We have the FIRST ALERT out for Sunday night through late Monday due to the threat of ice and possible snow. This could create dangerous conditions and is worth watching through the next few days. There is a lot of uncertainty at this point so keep checking back for more information.