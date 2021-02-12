Areas of fog, cold & cloudy today with late day showers possible

Happy Friday! It is dry out there this morning but that may not be the case all day!
A bit quieter for you this morning as we are waking up to less rain, however, we are seeing some pockets of fog where the wind is a little calmer. This could lead to some areas of freezing fog as it is still chilly and cloudy for a majority of the Valley this morning. Temperatures are ranging from the low to mid 30s out there to start off the day and unfortunately they won’t warm much through the rest of the day. Highs today will only reach the mid to upper 40s under those cloudy skies. Wind from the north will stay brisk at times, around 10 mph.
Overnight into Saturday we will start to see some more showers roll in from the south, bringing us rain, possibly even sleet or freezing rain, for portions of northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee through the morning hours. From there we dry out for the remainder of Saturday. However, it will stay cold! Temperatures on Sunday will remain chilly, but we will stay dry until the afternoon when another blast of energy rolls in, which could be a big one. We have the FIRST ALERT out for Sunday night through late Monday due to the threat of ice and possible snow. This could create dangerous conditions and is worth watching through the next few days. There is a lot of uncertainty at this point so keep checking back for more information.
