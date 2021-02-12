Alabama veterans homes using new ways to stop spread of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has a new way of battling the spread of COVID-19.
It’s called a needlepoint bi-polar ionization system. The system provides better air filtration controlling pathogen levels inside state veterans homes. This HVAC technology is designed to clean and disinfect the air within each facility.
Commissioner Kent Davis said the technology was put into place in December and so far they’re seeing results.
”We were treating residents who became patients with COVID-19, and we were thinking maybe we need to treat the air because we know COVID-19 and other diseases were airborne diseases. So science taught us to attack the air, the pathogens in the air,” he said.
Commissioner Davis also said the majority of this system was paid for by eligible Cares Act Funding.
