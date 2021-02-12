Alabama health officials to update public on vaccination efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will provide updates on COVID-19 vaccine mitigation efforts as several weeklong clinics wrap up across the state.
Walmart and Sam’s will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations to the eligible public Friday. Harris gave details on the Federal Retail Pharmacy program last week. The program gives the state a direct allocation from the federal government that won’t take away from the state’s weekly allocation, which is upwards of 70,000 doses a week.
