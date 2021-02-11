With local health departments out of vaccines, community members want better communication

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Vaccine frustration and confusion continues across the state.
Right now, if you try to sign-up for the COVID vaccine through ADPH’s online portal, you will see that no health departments are making first dose appointments.
No walk-up clinics are listed online in north Alabama either.
Doctor Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed today that no local health department has first vaccine doses available.
Terry Buchanan said she came to Lauderdale County Health Department on Tuesday and was told to come back today at 6 a.m. because it was first come first serve.
She said she came back at 5:30 in the morning and waited for about three hours until she was told there were no vaccines for first doses.
She said she wishes there was better communication between the health department and the community to lessen the confusion.
“Like I said, I don’t mind standing in line at all, but the not knowing is what’s so hard. Signs on each side of the road. Signs on Helton Drive saying second vaccine only today, first vaccines only today,” said Buchanan.
Dr. Karen Landers said they don’t expect to have vaccines again at local health departments until late February or March but you can check with other providers.
