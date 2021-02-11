A wet day ahead with showers and storms, colder temps moving in too

A front pushed into the Valley overnight last night bringing us colder temperatures and rain to start off the day today. We are hanging out into the mid to upper 40s for much of the Valley with the low 50s in northeast Alabama. Kiss that warmer air goodbye because as the day goes on we will only climb to the mid to upper 40s, possibly the low 50s. While we won’t see rain from wire to wire today, we will have a chance at showers all day. The heaviest of the rain should be gone by mid-morning with scattered showers lingering through late in the day. Wind will be from the north through the afternoon today and that drives in colder air for tomorrow and the weekend. Rainfall totals will fall between a quarter of an inch, for those with the least amount of rainfall, to a full inch, for those who see the heaviest.