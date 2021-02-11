US considers Covid-19 testing requirement for domestic flights

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Airlines could start requiring a COVID-19 vaccination or test before you fly. This is just one idea being discussed in Washington right now.
Right now, Huntsville Hospital is averaging 400 COVID-19 tests a day, and the airport would need to handle almost twice that.
Jana Steen the PR Manager at Huntsville International Airport, says the airport does not want to take tests away from places that really need the test.
Currently, a test is needed for international flights, but if this is required for domestic flights, it could cause a huge burden.
Steen says that every organization she has spoken to is opposed to this rule.
She says recent studies have shown air travel is safe if everyone takes the proper precautions. She’s also concerned this will drive costs up and bring down the number of people willing to fly.
Steen thinks the current protocols put in place are enough.
“Before there was a federal mandate about wearing a mask, we were doing it months before in the middle of last year,” says Steen.
“We encourage social distancing. So with all those measures in place, it is just unwarranted to have people test for domestic air travel. The risk of exposure and passing it along is so much more reduced than other things people are doing every day.”
As of right now, these are just proposals. We will let you know if anything changes. Steen says any updates about this situation will be on their website, flyhuntsville.com.
