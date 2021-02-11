Sisk seeks move to juvenile facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Mason Sisk, the sixteen-year-old who admitted to killing his parents and siblings in the fall of 2019 has a virtual hearing today.
Sisk’s attorneys want him removed from Limestone County Jail and placed in juvenile detention.
Sisk has been held in solitary confinement at the Limestone County Jail since November when he was formally charged as an adult.
A Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, says Sisk admitted he killed his father, stepmother, 6-year-old brother, 5-year-old sister, and 6-month-old brother when he was just 14. Now, he is 16, and his attorney says the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center will better meet his needs.
They say it’s just not safe for him to be housed with adult inmates, and keeping him in solitary confinement is not helpful.
District Attorney Brian Jones, says the county has nine capital murder cases and eleven murder cases ahead of Sisk’s. So it’s still too soon to set a trial date. We do know his arraignment will happen in early April.
