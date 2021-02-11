Rescue dog who went missing for 12 days is now safe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A missing rescue dog is reunited with her saviors thanks to social media. Mom dog Valerie was on her way to get spayed when she escaped from a foster volunteer.
Throughout that time she was spotted a few times, but couldn’t be caught. On Tuesday, rescuers were finally able to catch her and she’s now back at the rescue. The same rescue where her puppies are.
Bethany Marbut with Felines and Canines Rescue Center said it was because of the community that Valerie is now safe.
“Everyone was looking, everyone was sharing on social media. We had an anonymous donor that said they would help with a dog tracker or they would help with the traps,” Marbut said. “It was just amazing to see people together.”
Due to Valerie’s escape- Marbut said they were also able to help other animals in the community.
During the search, volunteers came across people who needed help with getting their animals fixed, or to help other animals find loving homes.
