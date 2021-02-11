Rain, rain... and more rain

Scattered showers across the majority of the state continues for your afternoon. Patches of more moderate rainfall will pass through until later this evening.
Afternoon temperatures will stay in the 40s, and drop as we head into tonight. Gloomy and rainy for your Thursday.
Friday, we have some chances for light showers that will pick up overnight into Saturday. Chilly temperatures continue into your Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the 40s here to stay.
Overnight temperatures into Saturday dip into the 30s giving us a chance at some mixed precipitation early on.
We will dry up briefly in the next 10 days, but overall, I would have your umbrella and coat by the door.
