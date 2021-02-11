Nine-year-old boy helps save his family from a fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A family is now working to put the pieces back together after a house fire in Huntsville over the weekend.
That family told WAFF they’re alive, thanks to someone who you may not expect.
Ash, rubble, burnt pieces of wood, and a shell of a house are what’s left after that fire, but the family is okay. This is after after leaders with the fire department said curtains caught on fire from a nearby space heater, ultimately leaving this house engulfed in flames.
Nine-year-old Seth Otte had just walked into his grandmother’s home after playing with friends when he noticed something was wrong.
“When I came back from my friends I was just washing my hands,” Seth said. “I saw the patio getting lit up and I looked and the curtain was on fire.”
While his grandma, Sharol Otte tried to put it out, her quick thinking grandson also got to work.
“I couldn’t really figure out how to get the phone to work so I ran out and my grandma has a button in her car to call 911. So I ran out and pressed that button and I called 911,” he said.
Sharol said she’s here today, along with Seth’s dog Thor, because of her grandson’s bravery.
Missie Byrd said for her Aunt Sharol, this is another tragedy she’s now dealing with.
“Starting in 2009 she unexpectedly lost her husband, then three years later she lost her son, three years later her nephew,” Byrd said. “In between those times she lost her brother, her mother-in-law who was like her mom, and her sister-in-law. She was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.”
She said although the house is considered a total loss, the important thing to remember is her family, and her dog are okay.
“God blessed us with that one because it could have been so much worse,” Sharol said.
Byrd started a Go Fund Me to help the family. So far they’ve raised over $12,000.
