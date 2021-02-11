Mazda Toyota to hire more production team members, job fair kicks off Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is looking for production members to join its team and is hosting a major online job fair starting Thursday.
The official name of the job fair is the 2021 North Alabama Virtual Automotive Manufacturing Hiring Event.
Mazda Toyota is currently in phase two of its mass hiring process and there are about 2,500 jobs up for grabs. This comes as the manufacturer gears up to start production at its new plant in Huntsville.
The company plans to fill positions on the manufacturing line. No experience is required and pay starts at $17 an hour. Employees will also be enrolled in a benefits package on day one. That includes a 401(k) match and discounts on cars.
Corporate Communications Specialist Toni Eberhart said it’s a great opportunity to jump start your manufacturing career. By the end of 2022, the goal is to have a production team of about 3,000 people.
If you’re interested, you can attend one of the two virtual hiring events this week. The first one is today from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the other is Saturday, Feb. 13 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
You can register at the links below:
