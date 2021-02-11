Leaders say Madison County COVID-19 cases are trending in the right direction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital Health System Vice President of Operations Tracy Doughty says COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending in the right direction in north Alabama.
Doughty says following CDC guidelines will keep those trends down.
“We think the people of Madison County are smart and they know how to conduct themselves. So, we hope to have a totally different summer this year when it comes to what we can do outside and the things we can do so we have a positive outlook on what’s going on in our county,” said Doughty.
Hospital workers are also focused on administering the COVID-19 vaccine. About 30,000 people have been vaccinated against the virus in Madison County. Many of them were administered at John Hunt Park.
Doughty says the biggest issue in the vaccine process remains supply being nowhere near demand.
“We hope by late spring, early summer, we’ll have additional vaccines come to market. And when that happens we’ll be in a much better place,” said Doughty.
Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong says county leaders will add more vaccination sites as supply increases.
He hopes some of those can be set up in underserved communities.
“Our objective has been and continues to be to seek significant volumes of the vaccine so that everyone who desires a vaccine can receive a vaccine,” said Strong.
Because there are fewer patients being treated in the hospital, Huntsville Hospitals Women and Children Clinic and the Madison Campus are once again fully open for inpatient and outpatient surgeries.
