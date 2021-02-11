Handel’s Ice Cream in Huntsville reopening Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ice-cream lovers, the wait is over!
Handel’s Ice Cream is reopening Thursday!
The popular ice cream franchise, located on Highway 72 in Huntsville, suspended operations over the summer after controversy involving the previous owner for racially insensitive comments on social media.
Brian Vaughn and his wife are the new owners of the shop and are ready to serve you.
Handel’s offers nearly 50 flavors each day and it’s all made fresh in house daily. Menu items include cones, shakes, banana splits and more!
Vaughn says his family is thrilled to welcome the community back.
“We want the community to come back. We welcome everyone. We believe in equality and justice and compassion for everyone. This is something you can enjoy, it’s just like Alabama football,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn says he’s expecting a crowd and has tape marked on the pavement to encourage social distancing.
You can swing by to get your cone anytime from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., seven days a week.
