Grab N’ Go food box giveaway in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A church in the Shoals is giving out food boxes all month long!
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will be giving away boxes of food every Thursday throughout the month of February.
Participants can pick up a food box at Galilee M.B. Church at 23001 County Road 14 in Florence, except for Thursday, February 11.
On February 11, church members will be set up at Shoals Business Incubator Davis Complex at 4002 Helton Drive due to possible weather.
The giveaway begins at 8 a.m. every week until food boxes run out!
Participants are asked to remains in your vehicle while someone drops off your food and face masks are required.
