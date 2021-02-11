Florence murder suspect already served 11 years for previous murder

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man facing a felony murder charge previously served time in prison for another murder.
Clifton Rowell is one of two suspects charged in a 2020 murder investigation. He turned himself in on Monday and is in the Lauderdale County Jail.
He was on probation for the murder of Jeremy Cunningham in 2005.
In 2006, Clifton Rowell took a plea deal and was charged for the 2005 murder of Jeremy Cunningham.
We previously covered that Investigators said then 23-year-old Clifton Rowell thought Cunningham was another man.
Rowell was looking for the person who attacked him minutes before the shooting. Rowell pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison
He was paroled in 2017, serving only 11 of the 20 years.
“There’s an 85 percent rule in place for violent crimes which means you have to serve 85 percent of your sentence or 15 years whichever is less and that did not happen in this case and I do not know why that didn’t happen,” said Lauderdale County DA ,Chris Connolly.
Connolly said parole considerations are based on several factors.
“Parole considerations are based off of what the offense was which was a violent offense, but a lot of the parole considerations are based off of his conduct in prison,” said Connolly.
Now, he is in Lauderdale County without parole with a felony murder charge related to a robbery.
“It is not alleged that he is the shooter, but it is alleged that he was assisting in the course of an armed robbery and his fellow robber got killed,” said Connolly.
The DA’s office said that Rowell will have a hearing and could have his parole revoked.
