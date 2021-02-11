Expect Friday lane closures on Chapel Hill Road in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - If you plan to use Chapel Hill Road on Friday, listen up.
Crews from Decatur Utilities will be installing a natural gas service at 2240 Chapel Hill Road SW on February 12 from 8 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m.
During this time, traffic flow will be merged into one lane on Chapel Hill Road SW around the work zone. Flaggers will be present to alternate traffic.
Decatur Utilities asks that motorists approach the work zone at reduced speed and with extreme caution.
