Decatur man charged with assault, 8-month-old in critical condition

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday Decatur Police officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of Victoria Drive SW for a medical call.
When officers and medical personnel arrived, they found an 8-month-old in medical distress.
The child was transported to a hospital where officials learned they were suffering from physical injuries. Officers believe the child was assaulted. The child is in critical condition at a Birmingham hospital.
Investigators determined 22-year-old Cameron Almen Elliott of Decatur was a suspect in the case. After officers searched Elliott’s home, they found marijuana and prescription medication.
Elliott was arrested Wednesday and charged with 2nd degree assault, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Elliott is in the Morgan County Jail being held on a $260,000 bond.
