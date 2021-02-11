Crime Stoppers: The Bra Bandits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s no secret that Victoria’s Secret needs some help from you, and police, to find a trio of thieves who lingered long enough to lift a lot of lingerie.
It was January 13th when these ladies were undercover and looking for underwear, but not the underwear you actually pay for!
Investigators say they entered the Victoria’s Secret at Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville and started grabbing some pricey panties. After concealing several thousand dollars worth of briefs and slips, they slipped out of the store.
Can you help the Crime Stoppers by identifying these brazen bra burglars?
If you have any information call the Crime Stoppers at 256-532-7463 or visit www.53crime.org.
