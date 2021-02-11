Bulldogs SWAC season opener cancelled

On Saturday, April 17 The Magic City Classic between the Bulldogs and rival Alabama State will air on ESPNU. That game will kick at 6:30 p.m. Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. A&M will also have the opportunity to play their way into a fifth ESPN broadcast as well if they advance to the Spring 2021 Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship Game, which will be aired on ESPNU at 3 p.m. on May 1.