Bulldogs SWAC season opener cancelled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will have to wait an extra week to open their 2021 SWAC Spring Football schedule.
Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Alcorn State were scheduled to visit Louis Crews Stadium Saturday, February 27, but as a result of the Braves choosing to opt out of the Spring 2021 season, A&M will not open their season at home. The Bulldogs program are now currently scheduled to open the Spring 2021 campaign on the road at Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, March 6.
The Bulldogs first home game of the Spring season will be March 27th, when they face Grambling.
Alabama A&M will also play in four games broadcast on ESPN family of networks. Saturday, March 20th the Bulldogs will travel to face Prairie View A&M with a 12 noon kickoff on ESPN3 and. The Bulldogs will host Grambling which will be aired on ESPN3. It will be the first time in nearly a decade that the Worldwide Leader in Sports will broadcast a game from Louis Crews Stadium .
Following a bye week, A&M will return to the national scene as they take on Pro Football Hall of Famer and first year Head Coach Deion Sanders and Jackson State Saturday, April 10. That game will air live on ESPNU and kick off at 3 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi.
On Saturday, April 17 The Magic City Classic between the Bulldogs and rival Alabama State will air on ESPNU. That game will kick at 6:30 p.m. Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. A&M will also have the opportunity to play their way into a fifth ESPN broadcast as well if they advance to the Spring 2021 Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship Game, which will be aired on ESPNU at 3 p.m. on May 1.
