Still Serving Veterans celebrates 15 years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An organization dedicated to meeting the needs of those who have given so much for our country is celebrating 15 years of service!
This week marks 15 years since Still Serving Veterans opened its doors.
It was founded in 2006, during the early years of the War on Terror, as a way to help service men and women transition to civilian life.
Since then, the organization has grown to help in even more ways, like assisting with job searches, career counseling and more.
“One of the things that they face is translating the skills that they’ve learned in the military to the civilian counterparts. They have a lot of difficulty doing that. And so we have professional counselors. They can help them do exactly that,” said Bill Koch, COO of Still Serving Veterans.
The organization also offers Veteran Career & Transition Education Program that provides Veterans with the guidance they need to figure out what they want to do, while taking their personality, skills, strengths, and unique life situations into account.
If you, or a Veteran you know is in need of assistance, you’re encouraged to reach out to Still Serving Veterans.
You can find more information at SSV.org.
