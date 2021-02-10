Snead State students return to in-person learning

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Snead State Community College welcome students back to campus for in-person classes this semester.
According to our news partners at the Advertiser-Gleam, students are expected to follow all COVID-19 protocols.
Several students have requested to continue online learning, which the school has been able to accommodate.
“At this point, all of our classes that were scheduled as hybrid (classes that meet both virtually and in-person) have begun face-to-face meetings,” said Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs Vann Scott.
Most classes meet only two days during the week, and there are a few classes where half of the students are attending one day while the other half are attending the other day, according to Vice President Scott.
Read the full story from our news partners from the Advertiser-Gleam.
