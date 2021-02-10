Rain moving in tonight with storms possible Thursday

Cloud cover will continue to increase this evening with rain showers developing late tonight into Thursday morning, lows will be in the middle to upper 40s.
Scattered, light to moderate showers will continue off and on through the day Thursday with temps hovering around 50 degrees. With temps staying above freezing, no frozen precipitation is expected with the colder air staying to the north and west. Showers will taper off by midday Friday with temperatures back below average in the middle 40s.
More moisture will move in for Saturday with rain s now potentially mixing in with some snow, Saturday high temps will be in the low 40s. Temps will dip into the upper 20s by Sunday morning with another chance at seeing some isolated rain/snow showers, Sunday high temperatures will be in the middle 30s!
Colder temps are expected to start off next week with more chances for rain, sleet, and snow on both Monday and Tuesday.
