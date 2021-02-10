8-month-pregnant woman shot, killed in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle stopped in the intersection of Maple Street and North Houston Street around 6:15 a.m. on February 10.
Officers said once they arrived to the scene, they discovered that both occupants we dead in the vehicle and suffered from fatal gunshot wounds.
According to authorities, 35-year-old, Amber Michelle Coffman of Hollywood and 33-year-old Owen Deanglo Williamson of Hollywood were the two occupants identified. Authorities tell WAFF Coffman was identified as the victim who was eight months pregnant. She was transported to Highlands Medical Center in an attempted to rescue the unborn child.
Preliminary investigation indicates that this is a murder suicide. The motive is unknown at the time and is under investigation.
