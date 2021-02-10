Party in the park with a drive-in movie this Valentines weekend

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Chances are, you used to go to a drive-in theatre to see movies, or you have always wanted to go to one! Whichever side you’re on, you’re in luck this Valentines Day.
The Huntsville Hospital Foundation will transform the Hexagon parking lot into a drive-in movie lot for Party in the Park on February 12!
The event will feature one of the most popular romantic comedies of all time, When Harry Met Sally, and all proceeds Madison Hospital.
Two showtime options are available, 5:30 and 8 p.m.
Tickets for Party in the Park are $75 per person and can be purchased online at bidpal.net/party2021, or by calling (256) 265-8077. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Each ticket includes the drive-in movie, a gourmet individually packaged dinner, access to an online silent auction and giveaways.
This is the ninth annual fundraising event for Madison Hospital. All funds raised will help purchase a new imaging C-Arm machine for the hospital’s operating room. This equipment will be used for all types of surgeries, including orthopedic, pain procedures, abdominal, spine, and urological.
Pile some blankets in the car, grab your favorite candy and get ready relax this holiday weekend.
